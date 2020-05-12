All apartments in Chandler
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:32 PM

1814 South Senate Street

1814 S Senate St · No Longer Available
Location

1814 S Senate St, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious 3 bedroom and 3 bath in Chandler with an amazing kitchen that flaunts white shaker style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and white subway tile backsplash. Tile in all the right places! Large bedrooms and gorgeous bathroom. Huge master bedroom and bathroom with dual vanities and walk-in closet. Laundry room with washer and dryer! Close to great food and entertainment!

**NE corner of Mcqueen and Germann, take the 202 east to Mcqueen. S on Mcqueen and the neighborhood is right there.**

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1814 South Senate Street have any available units?
1814 South Senate Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 1814 South Senate Street currently offering any rent specials?
1814 South Senate Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1814 South Senate Street pet-friendly?
No, 1814 South Senate Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1814 South Senate Street offer parking?
No, 1814 South Senate Street does not offer parking.
Does 1814 South Senate Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1814 South Senate Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1814 South Senate Street have a pool?
No, 1814 South Senate Street does not have a pool.
Does 1814 South Senate Street have accessible units?
No, 1814 South Senate Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1814 South Senate Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1814 South Senate Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1814 South Senate Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1814 South Senate Street does not have units with air conditioning.

