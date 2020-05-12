1814 South Senate Street

Amenities

in unit laundry stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Spacious 3 bedroom and 3 bath in Chandler with an amazing kitchen that flaunts white shaker style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and white subway tile backsplash. Tile in all the right places! Large bedrooms and gorgeous bathroom. Huge master bedroom and bathroom with dual vanities and walk-in closet. Laundry room with washer and dryer! Close to great food and entertainment!



**NE corner of Mcqueen and Germann, take the 202 east to Mcqueen. S on Mcqueen and the neighborhood is right there.**



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



