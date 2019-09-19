All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1800 W ELLIOT Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1800 W ELLIOT Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:56 AM

1800 W ELLIOT Road

1800 West Elliot Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1800 West Elliot Road, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
Fully remodeled rare listing in the centrally located & highly desirable Shadow Run community. Unit has a laundry area with Washer and Dryer included, vaulted ceilings, new tile, cabinets, bathrooms, new Arcadia sliding doors, stainless steel appliances, Nest thermostat, smoke/carbon detector, fireplace, wet bar, custom desk to conveniently work from home, two patios, conveniently close parking & more. Community includes a crystal blue pool & spa. Pet friendly. Property is minutes from 101 freeway, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Close to Intel-Chandler Campus, Chandler Fashion Center, Downtown Gilbert, & Chandler-Gilbert Community College.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 W ELLIOT Road have any available units?
1800 W ELLIOT Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 W ELLIOT Road have?
Some of 1800 W ELLIOT Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 W ELLIOT Road currently offering any rent specials?
1800 W ELLIOT Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 W ELLIOT Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1800 W ELLIOT Road is pet friendly.
Does 1800 W ELLIOT Road offer parking?
Yes, 1800 W ELLIOT Road does offer parking.
Does 1800 W ELLIOT Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1800 W ELLIOT Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 W ELLIOT Road have a pool?
Yes, 1800 W ELLIOT Road has a pool.
Does 1800 W ELLIOT Road have accessible units?
No, 1800 W ELLIOT Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 W ELLIOT Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 W ELLIOT Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Cancun by Mark-Taylor
375 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Cervantes by Mark-Taylor
400 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Towne Square Apartment Homes
500 N Metro Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Stonebridge Ranch
575 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85224
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Parcland Crossing
800 W Willis Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College