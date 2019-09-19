1800 W ELLIOT Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool hot tub

Fully remodeled rare listing in the centrally located & highly desirable Shadow Run community. Unit has a laundry area with Washer and Dryer included, vaulted ceilings, new tile, cabinets, bathrooms, new Arcadia sliding doors, stainless steel appliances, Nest thermostat, smoke/carbon detector, fireplace, wet bar, custom desk to conveniently work from home, two patios, conveniently close parking & more. Community includes a crystal blue pool & spa. Pet friendly. Property is minutes from 101 freeway, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Close to Intel-Chandler Campus, Chandler Fashion Center, Downtown Gilbert, & Chandler-Gilbert Community College.