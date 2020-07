Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

55+ Community - Beautiful and low maintenance 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Sunbird Golf Resort! Enjoy the many amenities - from golf, pickle ball, tennis and the beautiful community pool and spa! Home has been recently updated with luxury vinyl wood-look tile throughout, ceramic tile in both bathrooms and newer appliances! Private Patio overlooking common area. No application fees!