Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1780 W CANARY Way

1780 West Canary Way · No Longer Available
Location

1780 West Canary Way, Chandler, AZ 85286
Clemente Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Bright and Spacious Clemente Ranch 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom plus a Loft Home with a Pool (Pool Service Included) that has been Very Well Maintained and is Ready for Immediate Move-in! Wonderful Open Layout Boasts a Formal Living and Dining Room, Large Kitchen featuring a Walk In Pantry, Huge Island and and Lots of Cabinets. Master Bedroom is Large Enough for a King Bed to Fit Comfortably and Features 2 Separate Walk in Closets, Double Sink Vanity, an Awesome Soaking Tub and Walk In Shower. One of the Bedrooms is Located on the Main Floor. Enjoy the Grassy Rear Yard with a Fenced Pebble Tec Pool. Fruit Trees are Located at the Rear Back Yard. Close to Top Rated Schools, Shopping, Grocery Stores, Restaurants and Easy Access to the Highways! Sorry No Cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1780 W CANARY Way have any available units?
1780 W CANARY Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1780 W CANARY Way have?
Some of 1780 W CANARY Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1780 W CANARY Way currently offering any rent specials?
1780 W CANARY Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1780 W CANARY Way pet-friendly?
No, 1780 W CANARY Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1780 W CANARY Way offer parking?
Yes, 1780 W CANARY Way offers parking.
Does 1780 W CANARY Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1780 W CANARY Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1780 W CANARY Way have a pool?
Yes, 1780 W CANARY Way has a pool.
Does 1780 W CANARY Way have accessible units?
No, 1780 W CANARY Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1780 W CANARY Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1780 W CANARY Way has units with dishwashers.
