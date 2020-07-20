1780 W CANARY Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Bright and Spacious Clemente Ranch 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom plus a Loft Home with a Pool (Pool Service Included) that has been Very Well Maintained and is Ready for Immediate Move-in! Wonderful Open Layout Boasts a Formal Living and Dining Room, Large Kitchen featuring a Walk In Pantry, Huge Island and and Lots of Cabinets. Master Bedroom is Large Enough for a King Bed to Fit Comfortably and Features 2 Separate Walk in Closets, Double Sink Vanity, an Awesome Soaking Tub and Walk In Shower. One of the Bedrooms is Located on the Main Floor. Enjoy the Grassy Rear Yard with a Fenced Pebble Tec Pool. Fruit Trees are Located at the Rear Back Yard. Close to Top Rated Schools, Shopping, Grocery Stores, Restaurants and Easy Access to the Highways! Sorry No Cats.