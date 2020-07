Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Wow this rental is incredible! It is located in the beautiful community of Clemente Ranch, surrounded by great schools, shopping and close freeway access. It boasts brand new flooring through out the home, granite counter tops, an RV gate and a two car garage with a 3rd car garage air conditioned workshop. This home won't last long, come and check it out today!