1774 W Pelican Drive
Last updated January 25 2020 at 11:17 AM

1774 W Pelican Drive

1774 West Pelican Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1774 West Pelican Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Stonefield

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Come see this gorgeous, highly-upgraded, 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath home in the much sought after Stonefield community in Chandler today! This 2011-built home boasts an open floor plan with 18'' diagonal set tile throughout the home and carpeting in all the bedrooms. Beautiful kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinet space, granite counters, brand new LED canned lighting and an awesome modern light fixture in the breakfast room! Master bedroom is located on the bottom floor and boasts a large walk-in closet and private bathroom including a walk-in shower & separate toilet room. Just outside the master is the ultimate entertainer's backyard including a huge built-in gas BBQ with stove top, sink, outdoor lighting, and granite counters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1774 W Pelican Drive have any available units?
1774 W Pelican Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1774 W Pelican Drive have?
Some of 1774 W Pelican Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1774 W Pelican Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1774 W Pelican Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1774 W Pelican Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1774 W Pelican Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1774 W Pelican Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1774 W Pelican Drive offers parking.
Does 1774 W Pelican Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1774 W Pelican Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1774 W Pelican Drive have a pool?
No, 1774 W Pelican Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1774 W Pelican Drive have accessible units?
No, 1774 W Pelican Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1774 W Pelican Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1774 W Pelican Drive has units with dishwashers.
