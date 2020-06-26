1774 W Pelican Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Come see this gorgeous, highly-upgraded, 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath home in the much sought after Stonefield community in Chandler today! This 2011-built home boasts an open floor plan with 18'' diagonal set tile throughout the home and carpeting in all the bedrooms. Beautiful kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinet space, granite counters, brand new LED canned lighting and an awesome modern light fixture in the breakfast room! Master bedroom is located on the bottom floor and boasts a large walk-in closet and private bathroom including a walk-in shower & separate toilet room. Just outside the master is the ultimate entertainer's backyard including a huge built-in gas BBQ with stove top, sink, outdoor lighting, and granite counters.