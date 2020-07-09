Amenities

1765 E Boston Circle Available 01/05/19 ADORABLE LAKEFRONT HOME! - Check out this cute three bedroom lakefront home in one of Chandler's premier lake communities! Wood-like flooring and tile throughout the home! Split bedroom floorplan! Enjoy your huge covered patio overlooking the lake! You even have your own boat dock! The Springs community offers fishing, community pool, tennis courts! **OWNER PREFERS NO PETS, BUT WILL ACCEPT ONE SMALL NEUTERED AND HOUSEBROKEN PET. $25.00 ADDITIONAL PET RENT APPLIES***



