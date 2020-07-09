All apartments in Chandler
1765 E Boston Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1765 E Boston Circle

1765 E Boston Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1765 E Boston Cir, Chandler, AZ 85225
The Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
1765 E Boston Circle Available 01/05/19 ADORABLE LAKEFRONT HOME! - Check out this cute three bedroom lakefront home in one of Chandler's premier lake communities! Wood-like flooring and tile throughout the home! Split bedroom floorplan! Enjoy your huge covered patio overlooking the lake! You even have your own boat dock! The Springs community offers fishing, community pool, tennis courts! **OWNER PREFERS NO PETS, BUT WILL ACCEPT ONE SMALL NEUTERED AND HOUSEBROKEN PET. $25.00 ADDITIONAL PET RENT APPLIES***

(RLNE2629834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1765 E Boston Circle have any available units?
1765 E Boston Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1765 E Boston Circle have?
Some of 1765 E Boston Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1765 E Boston Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1765 E Boston Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1765 E Boston Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1765 E Boston Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1765 E Boston Circle offer parking?
No, 1765 E Boston Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1765 E Boston Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1765 E Boston Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1765 E Boston Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1765 E Boston Circle has a pool.
Does 1765 E Boston Circle have accessible units?
No, 1765 E Boston Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1765 E Boston Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1765 E Boston Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

