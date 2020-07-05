175 E Bluejay Dr

Amenities

4 bedroom home with Community Pool in Chandler! - This 3 year old home is located in desirable Paseo Place community in Chandler. Located right next door to the community pool and tons of guest parking! Community offers a park, ramada's and bbq for entertaining. Very open floorplan and fully upgraded! The home has a bedroom and full bathroom downstairs! Upstairs features a large loft, huge master bedroom and walk in closet, two other bedrooms and one with walk in closet. Don't miss this opportunity, it is move in ready! Chandler school district and Hamilton High school, tons of shopping and restaurants. Small dogs only. Front landscaping is included by HOA.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5713198)