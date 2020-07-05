All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 175 E Bluejay Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
175 E Bluejay Dr
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

175 E Bluejay Dr

175 East Bluejay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

175 East Bluejay Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
4 bedroom home with Community Pool in Chandler! - This 3 year old home is located in desirable Paseo Place community in Chandler. Located right next door to the community pool and tons of guest parking! Community offers a park, ramada's and bbq for entertaining. Very open floorplan and fully upgraded! The home has a bedroom and full bathroom downstairs! Upstairs features a large loft, huge master bedroom and walk in closet, two other bedrooms and one with walk in closet. Don't miss this opportunity, it is move in ready! Chandler school district and Hamilton High school, tons of shopping and restaurants. Small dogs only. Front landscaping is included by HOA.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5713198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 E Bluejay Dr have any available units?
175 E Bluejay Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 E Bluejay Dr have?
Some of 175 E Bluejay Dr's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 E Bluejay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
175 E Bluejay Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 E Bluejay Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 175 E Bluejay Dr is pet friendly.
Does 175 E Bluejay Dr offer parking?
Yes, 175 E Bluejay Dr offers parking.
Does 175 E Bluejay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 E Bluejay Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 E Bluejay Dr have a pool?
Yes, 175 E Bluejay Dr has a pool.
Does 175 E Bluejay Dr have accessible units?
No, 175 E Bluejay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 175 E Bluejay Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 E Bluejay Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

