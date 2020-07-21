1736 E BARTLETT Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

BEST VALUE priced to sell! Single level split floorplan, 4 bedroom with a rare extended 3 car garage in the desirable Creekwood Ranch. This well-maintained original owner home offers wood shutters, extra living space with a formal living/dining room, an open Family Room area & a den area off the kitchen that could also be another option for a dining area/bedroom. The kitchen has a large Kitchen Island & plenty of cabinets. The master bedroom has a walk in closet, dual sinks, a separate shower & tub. The backyard has a covered patio, nice green grass, fruit trees & a charming porch swing. The laundry has extra cabinets, & garage has pull down storage & many closets have extra storage.