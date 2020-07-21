All apartments in Chandler
1736 E BARTLETT Place

1736 East Bartlett Place · No Longer Available
Location

1736 East Bartlett Place, Chandler, AZ 85249

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEST VALUE priced to sell! Single level split floorplan, 4 bedroom with a rare extended 3 car garage in the desirable Creekwood Ranch. This well-maintained original owner home offers wood shutters, extra living space with a formal living/dining room, an open Family Room area & a den area off the kitchen that could also be another option for a dining area/bedroom. The kitchen has a large Kitchen Island & plenty of cabinets. The master bedroom has a walk in closet, dual sinks, a separate shower & tub. The backyard has a covered patio, nice green grass, fruit trees & a charming porch swing. The laundry has extra cabinets, & garage has pull down storage & many closets have extra storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1736 E BARTLETT Place have any available units?
1736 E BARTLETT Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1736 E BARTLETT Place have?
Some of 1736 E BARTLETT Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1736 E BARTLETT Place currently offering any rent specials?
1736 E BARTLETT Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1736 E BARTLETT Place pet-friendly?
No, 1736 E BARTLETT Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1736 E BARTLETT Place offer parking?
Yes, 1736 E BARTLETT Place offers parking.
Does 1736 E BARTLETT Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1736 E BARTLETT Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1736 E BARTLETT Place have a pool?
No, 1736 E BARTLETT Place does not have a pool.
Does 1736 E BARTLETT Place have accessible units?
No, 1736 E BARTLETT Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1736 E BARTLETT Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1736 E BARTLETT Place has units with dishwashers.
