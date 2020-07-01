1729 W GUNSTOCK Loop

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court parking pool garage media room tennis court

LAKEFRONT rental property in much sought after Pecos Ranch!!! Right across the street from the Community pool, tennis courts, Bocce ball and Horseshoes. This home is in Pristine condition. With upgraded Wood-like tile, granite countertops, breakfast bar and this kitchen will delight any Chef. At 1872 sqft, this single level home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 3 car garage. Family Room, Kitchen and Master Bedroom have beautiful lakeside/pool views. Formal dining room provides ample space for entertaining. Backyard has a beautiful play pool and great for entertaining. Lot of fruit trees - lime, lemon and grapefruit. Close to 10, 101, and 202. Close to restaurants, shopping, malls, theaters, etc.