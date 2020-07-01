All apartments in Chandler
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:14 AM

1729 W GUNSTOCK Loop

1729 West Gunstock Loop · No Longer Available
Chandler
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Luxury Places
1 Bedrooms
Location

1729 West Gunstock Loop, Chandler, AZ 85286
Pecos Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
LAKEFRONT rental property in much sought after Pecos Ranch!!! Right across the street from the Community pool, tennis courts, Bocce ball and Horseshoes. This home is in Pristine condition. With upgraded Wood-like tile, granite countertops, breakfast bar and this kitchen will delight any Chef. At 1872 sqft, this single level home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 3 car garage. Family Room, Kitchen and Master Bedroom have beautiful lakeside/pool views. Formal dining room provides ample space for entertaining. Backyard has a beautiful play pool and great for entertaining. Lot of fruit trees - lime, lemon and grapefruit. Close to 10, 101, and 202. Close to restaurants, shopping, malls, theaters, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1729 W GUNSTOCK Loop have any available units?
1729 W GUNSTOCK Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1729 W GUNSTOCK Loop have?
Some of 1729 W GUNSTOCK Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1729 W GUNSTOCK Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1729 W GUNSTOCK Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 W GUNSTOCK Loop pet-friendly?
No, 1729 W GUNSTOCK Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1729 W GUNSTOCK Loop offer parking?
Yes, 1729 W GUNSTOCK Loop offers parking.
Does 1729 W GUNSTOCK Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1729 W GUNSTOCK Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 W GUNSTOCK Loop have a pool?
Yes, 1729 W GUNSTOCK Loop has a pool.
Does 1729 W GUNSTOCK Loop have accessible units?
No, 1729 W GUNSTOCK Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 W GUNSTOCK Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1729 W GUNSTOCK Loop has units with dishwashers.

