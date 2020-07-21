1683 E JADE Place

Amenities

Beautiful, highly upgraded home of your dreams!! This home sits on a huge oversized lot in a quite peaceful cul de sac. 3 car garage home is an absolute stunner. The garages do have Cabinets. Huge gourmet kitchen, with a ton of cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and gas stove top. Large family room off the kitchen surrounded with huge windows for viewing of the beautiful backyard. Upstairs is the master bedroom just off the loft, through the double doors. Master bathroom has recently upgraded his her vanities with separate shower and tub. One of the other bedrooms has beautiful wood work to compliment its large 6 inch baseboards. 5 bedrooms total with one bedroom downstairs with fully upgraded Bathroom. Landscape & Pool Maintenance INCLUDED in Rent