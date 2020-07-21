All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1683 E JADE Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1683 E JADE Place
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:22 AM

1683 E JADE Place

1683 East Jade Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

1683 East Jade Place, Chandler, AZ 85286
Saguaro Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful, highly upgraded home of your dreams!! This home sits on a huge oversized lot in a quite peaceful cul de sac. 3 car garage home is an absolute stunner. The garages do have Cabinets. Huge gourmet kitchen, with a ton of cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and gas stove top. Large family room off the kitchen surrounded with huge windows for viewing of the beautiful backyard. Upstairs is the master bedroom just off the loft, through the double doors. Master bathroom has recently upgraded his her vanities with separate shower and tub. One of the other bedrooms has beautiful wood work to compliment its large 6 inch baseboards. 5 bedrooms total with one bedroom downstairs with fully upgraded Bathroom. Landscape & Pool Maintenance INCLUDED in Rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1683 E JADE Place have any available units?
1683 E JADE Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1683 E JADE Place have?
Some of 1683 E JADE Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1683 E JADE Place currently offering any rent specials?
1683 E JADE Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1683 E JADE Place pet-friendly?
No, 1683 E JADE Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1683 E JADE Place offer parking?
Yes, 1683 E JADE Place offers parking.
Does 1683 E JADE Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1683 E JADE Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1683 E JADE Place have a pool?
Yes, 1683 E JADE Place has a pool.
Does 1683 E JADE Place have accessible units?
No, 1683 E JADE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1683 E JADE Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1683 E JADE Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Cervantes by Mark-Taylor
400 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Towne Square Apartment Homes
500 N Metro Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
The Ventura
3600 W Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Coronado Crossing
700 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChandler 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College