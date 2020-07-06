All apartments in Chandler
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:10 AM

1674 W MACAW Drive

1674 West Macaw Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1674 West Macaw Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Clemente Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Kitchen appliances will be replaced to brand new Stainless Steel appliances upon lease acceptance. Updated home with granite counters, newer paint, refreshed landscape, remodeled bathrooms,master bath has tiled shower with clear glass shower door, newer play pool plus grassy area, 5 beds, 3 baths, gas cook top and gas heat, neutral tones throuh out. 2 AC units, Refrigerator, Wood blinds, vaulted ceilings, built in shelves in garage. Close to Chandler Basis, award winning schools, shopping, restaurants, parks, tennis courts, volley ball and basket ball courts, Intel, Price Corridor, Chandler Mall. Perfect combination of floor plan, yard, upgrades, location, school district, proximity to freeways..show this one and you will not have to show another home. No Cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1674 W MACAW Drive have any available units?
1674 W MACAW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1674 W MACAW Drive have?
Some of 1674 W MACAW Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1674 W MACAW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1674 W MACAW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1674 W MACAW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1674 W MACAW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1674 W MACAW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1674 W MACAW Drive offers parking.
Does 1674 W MACAW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1674 W MACAW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1674 W MACAW Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1674 W MACAW Drive has a pool.
Does 1674 W MACAW Drive have accessible units?
No, 1674 W MACAW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1674 W MACAW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1674 W MACAW Drive has units with dishwashers.

