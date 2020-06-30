Amenities
1661 S Ash Drive Available 03/10/20 Chandler- 3 bedroom + office, Backs to lake, 1 story, cul de sac - Available 03/10/20 - sorry no showings at this time
Single family home
1647 sq ft
3 bedroom + office
Tile in main areas, carpet in bedrooms
Backyard backs to lake
Bay window in living room
Big kitchen island
White/cream kitchen
Master has walk in
Double sinks in master
Patio area
Community pool
Community tennis
North south exposure
SRP & Water/trash resident pays
$1695.00 per month rent + $25.43 tax = $1720.43 per month, $1200 security deposit, $20 application per adult.
Dogs ok (2 max.) 70lb or under, sorry no cats. - $200 deposit per pet- breed restrictions.
Resident is required to carry renters insurance policy.
12 month lease.
No evictions or judgments. Min credit score 595. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold deposit.
Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please complete application-each person over 18 must complete an application, attach 1 month paycheck stubs/proof of income, ID's, and pay $20 app fee. Hold deposit of $400 will be due upon approval!
Call Diana today 480-966-2170.
Check out photos, apply and more on our web site at www.SundialAZ.com
Professionally managed by Sundial Real Estate
263 W 3rd Pl
Mesa, AZ 85201
480-966-2170
DB - D Creason
Equal Housing Opportunity
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2686403)