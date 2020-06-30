All apartments in Chandler
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:14 AM

1661 S Ash Drive

1661 South Ash Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1661 South Ash Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Pecos Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
1661 S Ash Drive Available 03/10/20 Chandler- 3 bedroom + office, Backs to lake, 1 story, cul de sac - Available 03/10/20 - sorry no showings at this time

Single family home
1647 sq ft
3 bedroom + office
Tile in main areas, carpet in bedrooms
Backyard backs to lake
Bay window in living room
Big kitchen island
White/cream kitchen
Master has walk in
Double sinks in master
Patio area
Community pool
Community tennis
North south exposure
SRP & Water/trash resident pays

$1695.00 per month rent + $25.43 tax = $1720.43 per month, $1200 security deposit, $20 application per adult.

Dogs ok (2 max.) 70lb or under, sorry no cats. - $200 deposit per pet- breed restrictions.

Resident is required to carry renters insurance policy.

12 month lease.

No evictions or judgments. Min credit score 595. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold deposit.

Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please complete application-each person over 18 must complete an application, attach 1 month paycheck stubs/proof of income, ID's, and pay $20 app fee. Hold deposit of $400 will be due upon approval!

Call Diana today 480-966-2170.
Check out photos, apply and more on our web site at www.SundialAZ.com

Professionally managed by Sundial Real Estate
263 W 3rd Pl
Mesa, AZ 85201
480-966-2170
DB - D Creason
Equal Housing Opportunity

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2686403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1661 S Ash Drive have any available units?
1661 S Ash Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1661 S Ash Drive have?
Some of 1661 S Ash Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1661 S Ash Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1661 S Ash Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1661 S Ash Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1661 S Ash Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1661 S Ash Drive offer parking?
No, 1661 S Ash Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1661 S Ash Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1661 S Ash Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1661 S Ash Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1661 S Ash Drive has a pool.
Does 1661 S Ash Drive have accessible units?
No, 1661 S Ash Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1661 S Ash Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1661 S Ash Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

