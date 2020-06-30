Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly pool tennis court

1661 S Ash Drive Available 03/10/20 Chandler- 3 bedroom + office, Backs to lake, 1 story, cul de sac - Available 03/10/20 - sorry no showings at this time



Single family home

1647 sq ft

3 bedroom + office

Tile in main areas, carpet in bedrooms

Backyard backs to lake

Bay window in living room

Big kitchen island

White/cream kitchen

Master has walk in

Double sinks in master

Patio area

Community pool

Community tennis

North south exposure

SRP & Water/trash resident pays



$1695.00 per month rent + $25.43 tax = $1720.43 per month, $1200 security deposit, $20 application per adult.



Dogs ok (2 max.) 70lb or under, sorry no cats. - $200 deposit per pet- breed restrictions.



Resident is required to carry renters insurance policy.



12 month lease.



No evictions or judgments. Min credit score 595. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold deposit.



Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please complete application-each person over 18 must complete an application, attach 1 month paycheck stubs/proof of income, ID's, and pay $20 app fee. Hold deposit of $400 will be due upon approval!



Call Diana today 480-966-2170.

Check out photos, apply and more on our web site at www.SundialAZ.com



Professionally managed by Sundial Real Estate

263 W 3rd Pl

Mesa, AZ 85201

480-966-2170

DB - D Creason

Equal Housing Opportunity



No Cats Allowed



