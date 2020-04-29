All apartments in Chandler
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1661 E San Tan St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1661 E San Tan St

1661 East San Tan Street · No Longer Available
Location

1661 East San Tan Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Tradition East

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fantastic property in great Chandler neighborhood! Tons of upgrades including over-sized diagonally laid tile flooring, granite counters, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, custom paint, blinds throughout, stone fireplace, & large master suite with private bath featuring double sinks, walk-in closet & separate tub/shower. Big grassy backyard with covered patio.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rightkeypropertymanagement.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1661 E San Tan St have any available units?
1661 E San Tan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1661 E San Tan St have?
Some of 1661 E San Tan St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1661 E San Tan St currently offering any rent specials?
1661 E San Tan St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1661 E San Tan St pet-friendly?
No, 1661 E San Tan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1661 E San Tan St offer parking?
No, 1661 E San Tan St does not offer parking.
Does 1661 E San Tan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1661 E San Tan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1661 E San Tan St have a pool?
No, 1661 E San Tan St does not have a pool.
Does 1661 E San Tan St have accessible units?
No, 1661 E San Tan St does not have accessible units.
Does 1661 E San Tan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1661 E San Tan St does not have units with dishwashers.
