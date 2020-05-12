Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1641 N. Garrett Dr Available 06/15/20 Location, Location, Location!!! - Great 3BR, 2BA. Lots of tile throughout. Large kitchen with island and tons of cabinet space. Huge master closet! Washer & Dryer included. Extended patio, low maintenance yard.



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1595

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1595

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $1595 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



