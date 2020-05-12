All apartments in Chandler
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:00 PM

1641 N. Garrett Dr

1641 North Garrett Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1641 North Garrett Drive, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1641 N. Garrett Dr Available 06/15/20 Location, Location, Location!!! - Great 3BR, 2BA. Lots of tile throughout. Large kitchen with island and tons of cabinet space. Huge master closet! Washer & Dryer included. Extended patio, low maintenance yard.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1595
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1595
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1595 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE4864516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1641 N. Garrett Dr have any available units?
1641 N. Garrett Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 1641 N. Garrett Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1641 N. Garrett Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 N. Garrett Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1641 N. Garrett Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1641 N. Garrett Dr offer parking?
No, 1641 N. Garrett Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1641 N. Garrett Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1641 N. Garrett Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 N. Garrett Dr have a pool?
No, 1641 N. Garrett Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1641 N. Garrett Dr have accessible units?
No, 1641 N. Garrett Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 N. Garrett Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1641 N. Garrett Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1641 N. Garrett Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1641 N. Garrett Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
