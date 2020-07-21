All apartments in Chandler
Last updated June 30 2019 at 10:24 PM

1612 N CHIPPEWA Drive

1612 North Chippewa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1612 North Chippewa Drive, Chandler, AZ 85224
Continental Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pet friendly
Updated rental- new washer, h20 heater & ac compressor!. dark stained maple kitchen cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, breakfast bar, vanities w/ self-closing hinges, tiled tub/shower surrounds in both baths, 2 tone paint, laminate wood in living/dining- tiled kitchen & baths w/ freshly cleaned carpet in bedrooms, fireplace w/ granite surround. Community pool within walking distance. Schools, parks & shopping are all so close. Lease includes HOA, Landscaping, Washer/Dryer/Fridge & home warranty. Non Smoking home. Sorry No Cats. Dogs upon approval-Owner to meet Dog(s) prior to approval. (restrictions on breed,size and number at the discretion of the landlord). OWNER WILL REVIEW ANY AND ALL APPLICATIONS ON SUNDAY EVENING AND WILL CHOOSE ONE TO PULL CREDIT ON MONDAY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 N CHIPPEWA Drive have any available units?
1612 N CHIPPEWA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1612 N CHIPPEWA Drive have?
Some of 1612 N CHIPPEWA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1612 N CHIPPEWA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1612 N CHIPPEWA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 N CHIPPEWA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1612 N CHIPPEWA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1612 N CHIPPEWA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1612 N CHIPPEWA Drive offers parking.
Does 1612 N CHIPPEWA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1612 N CHIPPEWA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 N CHIPPEWA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1612 N CHIPPEWA Drive has a pool.
Does 1612 N CHIPPEWA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1612 N CHIPPEWA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 N CHIPPEWA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1612 N CHIPPEWA Drive has units with dishwashers.
