1612 N CHIPPEWA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool pet friendly

Updated rental- new washer, h20 heater & ac compressor!. dark stained maple kitchen cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, breakfast bar, vanities w/ self-closing hinges, tiled tub/shower surrounds in both baths, 2 tone paint, laminate wood in living/dining- tiled kitchen & baths w/ freshly cleaned carpet in bedrooms, fireplace w/ granite surround. Community pool within walking distance. Schools, parks & shopping are all so close. Lease includes HOA, Landscaping, Washer/Dryer/Fridge & home warranty. Non Smoking home. Sorry No Cats. Dogs upon approval-Owner to meet Dog(s) prior to approval. (restrictions on breed,size and number at the discretion of the landlord). OWNER WILL REVIEW ANY AND ALL APPLICATIONS ON SUNDAY EVENING AND WILL CHOOSE ONE TO PULL CREDIT ON MONDAY