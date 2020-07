1605 E COCONINO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool hot tub media room

VERY DESIRABLE AND RARELY AVAILABLE FLOORPLAN IN THE PRESTIGIOUS GATED COMMUNITY OF SYMPHONY 2. THIS 4629 SQFT 5 BED/3.5 BATH ESTATE SIZED HOME WILL GRANT YOU THE SPACE AND LIFESTYLE YOUR FAMILY DESIRES. EXPANSIVE ROOMS WELCOME MANY DESIGNER TOUCHES SUCH AS BEAUTIFUL GRANITE SLAB KITCHEN COUNTERS, CUSTOM TRAVERTINE SHOWER WITH FRAMELESS GLASS ENCLOSURE, WOOD BLINDS THROUGHOUT, 18' TILES AND UPGRADED CARPET. THE FAMILY ROOM BOASTS 20+FT CEILING. UPSTAIRS YOU WILL FIND A SIZABLE LOFT THAT CAN EASILY BE USED AS A TEEN ROOM, GAME ROOM OR HOME THEATER. SELF CLEANING LAP POOL AND SPA.