All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1592 E Wildhorse Pl 21144963-002.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1592 E Wildhorse Pl 21144963-002
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:50 PM

1592 E Wildhorse Pl 21144963-002

1592 E Wildhorse Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

1592 E Wildhorse Pl, Chandler, AZ 85286
Canyon Oaks Estates

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Chandler 4 bed 2 bath - Stop the search! Your next home is right here! Great 4 bedroom, 2 bath, has it all!!! Split bedrooms with walk in closets, great kitchen, tile, new carpet, new paint, recessed lighting, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, decorator touches and more!! This is a no brainier located near new shopping, a hop to the freeways, and close to Chandler Gilbert Community College, Mercy Gilbert and Chandler Regional Hospitals and so much more! Really, why waste any more time.

(RLNE4776928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1592 E Wildhorse Pl 21144963-002 have any available units?
1592 E Wildhorse Pl 21144963-002 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1592 E Wildhorse Pl 21144963-002 have?
Some of 1592 E Wildhorse Pl 21144963-002's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1592 E Wildhorse Pl 21144963-002 currently offering any rent specials?
1592 E Wildhorse Pl 21144963-002 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1592 E Wildhorse Pl 21144963-002 pet-friendly?
No, 1592 E Wildhorse Pl 21144963-002 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1592 E Wildhorse Pl 21144963-002 offer parking?
No, 1592 E Wildhorse Pl 21144963-002 does not offer parking.
Does 1592 E Wildhorse Pl 21144963-002 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1592 E Wildhorse Pl 21144963-002 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1592 E Wildhorse Pl 21144963-002 have a pool?
No, 1592 E Wildhorse Pl 21144963-002 does not have a pool.
Does 1592 E Wildhorse Pl 21144963-002 have accessible units?
No, 1592 E Wildhorse Pl 21144963-002 does not have accessible units.
Does 1592 E Wildhorse Pl 21144963-002 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1592 E Wildhorse Pl 21144963-002 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Trevi
635 S Ellis St
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Palmas at Mission Park by Mark-Taylor
1111 N Mission Park Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Elevation Chandler
2300 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Coronado Crossing
700 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85248
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChandler 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College