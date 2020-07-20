1592 E Wildhorse Pl 21144963-002

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Chandler 4 bed 2 bath - Stop the search! Your next home is right here! Great 4 bedroom, 2 bath, has it all!!! Split bedrooms with walk in closets, great kitchen, tile, new carpet, new paint, recessed lighting, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, decorator touches and more!! This is a no brainier located near new shopping, a hop to the freeways, and close to Chandler Gilbert Community College, Mercy Gilbert and Chandler Regional Hospitals and so much more! Really, why waste any more time.



(RLNE4776928)