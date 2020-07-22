1556 East Laredo Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Move-in ready! Beautiful single level spacious house with sparkling swimming pool! Price includes pool maintenance! Split floor plan with 4 bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings throughout. Formal living and dining room with skylights. Kitchen has 18 inch tile floor, newer granite counter tops and R/O system. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are all included. 3 car garage with built in cabinets and an RV gate for all your toys. Easy access to shopping and dinning.



No cat, no big dog. No eviction history, no felony history. monthly verifiable income above $6000. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1950 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.