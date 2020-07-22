All apartments in Chandler
1556 East Laredo Street
1556 East Laredo Street

1556 East Laredo Street
Location

1556 East Laredo Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Move-in ready! Beautiful single level spacious house with sparkling swimming pool! Price includes pool maintenance! Split floor plan with 4 bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings throughout. Formal living and dining room with skylights. Kitchen has 18 inch tile floor, newer granite counter tops and R/O system. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are all included. 3 car garage with built in cabinets and an RV gate for all your toys. Easy access to shopping and dinning.

No cat, no big dog. No eviction history, no felony history. monthly verifiable income above $6000. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1950 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1556 East Laredo Street have any available units?
1556 East Laredo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1556 East Laredo Street have?
Some of 1556 East Laredo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1556 East Laredo Street currently offering any rent specials?
1556 East Laredo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1556 East Laredo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1556 East Laredo Street is pet friendly.
Does 1556 East Laredo Street offer parking?
Yes, 1556 East Laredo Street offers parking.
Does 1556 East Laredo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1556 East Laredo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1556 East Laredo Street have a pool?
Yes, 1556 East Laredo Street has a pool.
Does 1556 East Laredo Street have accessible units?
No, 1556 East Laredo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1556 East Laredo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1556 East Laredo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
