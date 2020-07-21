1532 W CHICAGO Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

STUNNING Perfect Single-Level 3 bedroom/2 bath, home located in the Heart of Chandler! Minutes from Chandler Fashion Center, restaurants galore, walking distance to parks, grocery, hospital, many national employers, all within Chandler school district. Spacious vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, brand new paint and wood-like flooring throughout, with large, grassy backyard, complete w/mature citrus trees, in North facing covered patio. Large Master Bedroom features bay windows, dual master bath sinks, large soaking tub and separate shower, large master closet. Natural light from tons of windows, open kitchen with built-in bar top, open floor plan and unique design features. Super clean, all appliances included, brand new washer/dryer, dogs OK upon approval. Welcome to your New Home!