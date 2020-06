Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

FABULOUS - WON'T LAST LONG - 2471 SF 2-STORY IN PECOS RANCH! ISLAND KITCHEN, FIREPLACE, ELEVATED DECK OFF THE MASTER BEDROOM. NEW CARPET. VIEW FENCE IN BACK WITH NO NEIGHBORS BEHIND. TILE THOUGHOUT ON THE FIRST FLOOR AND IN THE FOURTH BEDROOM, ENJOY THE AMMENITIES THAT PECOS RANCH HAS TO OFFER, INCLUDING: COMMUNITY POOLS, FISHING, TENNIS AND MORE. HOA FEES PAID BY OWNER. AVAILABLE MOVE-IN FEB 1st. Photos are from a previous listing. City tax of 1.5% will be added to monthly rent.