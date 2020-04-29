All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:22 AM

150 N LAKEVIEW Boulevard

150 N Lakeview Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

150 N Lakeview Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85225
The Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Furnished Vacation Rental! Imagine your next vacation in this Luxurious Resort style home in gated community. Nice bed & breakfast style plan with 3 private bedrooms and 3 baths! Large King master suite w/soaking tub &sep shower and exit to the backyard patio. Spacious great room floorplan w/soaring ceilings boasts a formal dining and a very well equipped Gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop, double ovens and granite counters! 2 secondary Bedrooms with Queen beds, both w/private baths and separate exits to patios; One is casita w/kitchenette bar w/fridge! Courtyard entry & Across the street from pool/spa! 1.5 miles from downtown Chandler w/night life, restaurants & Center of the Arts! Fee includes water/electric/cable/WiFi/Landscape maint & Club privileges. Just bring your toothbrushe

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 N LAKEVIEW Boulevard have any available units?
150 N LAKEVIEW Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 N LAKEVIEW Boulevard have?
Some of 150 N LAKEVIEW Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 N LAKEVIEW Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
150 N LAKEVIEW Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 N LAKEVIEW Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 150 N LAKEVIEW Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 150 N LAKEVIEW Boulevard offer parking?
No, 150 N LAKEVIEW Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 150 N LAKEVIEW Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 N LAKEVIEW Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 N LAKEVIEW Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 150 N LAKEVIEW Boulevard has a pool.
Does 150 N LAKEVIEW Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 150 N LAKEVIEW Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 150 N LAKEVIEW Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 N LAKEVIEW Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
