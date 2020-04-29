150 N LAKEVIEW Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Furnished Vacation Rental! Imagine your next vacation in this Luxurious Resort style home in gated community. Nice bed & breakfast style plan with 3 private bedrooms and 3 baths! Large King master suite w/soaking tub &sep shower and exit to the backyard patio. Spacious great room floorplan w/soaring ceilings boasts a formal dining and a very well equipped Gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop, double ovens and granite counters! 2 secondary Bedrooms with Queen beds, both w/private baths and separate exits to patios; One is casita w/kitchenette bar w/fridge! Courtyard entry & Across the street from pool/spa! 1.5 miles from downtown Chandler w/night life, restaurants & Center of the Arts! Fee includes water/electric/cable/WiFi/Landscape maint & Club privileges. Just bring your toothbrushe