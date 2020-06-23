1472 E WATERVIEW Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

55+ community. Beautiful Fully Furnished Rental Property. Home is available as an Unfurnished home also. Located in this amazing Golf Community. Property is available for occupancy. .Popular Retreat model with split floor plan. Great room is open to the kitchen & dinning area with a sliding door to the back yard. Spacious kitchen with pull out cabinet shelves and large pantry. Perfect set up for your out of town guests with the 2nd bedroom next to the guest bath. Tile floors in the family room, kitchen & traffic areas. Relax and enjoy the amenities that come with the home. Pool, Tennis, Club House etc.