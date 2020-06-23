All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1472 E WATERVIEW Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1472 E WATERVIEW Place
Last updated May 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

1472 E WATERVIEW Place

1472 East Waterview Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1472 East Waterview Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Springfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
55+ community. Beautiful Fully Furnished Rental Property. Home is available as an Unfurnished home also. Located in this amazing Golf Community. Property is available for occupancy. .Popular Retreat model with split floor plan. Great room is open to the kitchen & dinning area with a sliding door to the back yard. Spacious kitchen with pull out cabinet shelves and large pantry. Perfect set up for your out of town guests with the 2nd bedroom next to the guest bath. Tile floors in the family room, kitchen & traffic areas. Relax and enjoy the amenities that come with the home. Pool, Tennis, Club House etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1472 E WATERVIEW Place have any available units?
1472 E WATERVIEW Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1472 E WATERVIEW Place have?
Some of 1472 E WATERVIEW Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1472 E WATERVIEW Place currently offering any rent specials?
1472 E WATERVIEW Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1472 E WATERVIEW Place pet-friendly?
No, 1472 E WATERVIEW Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1472 E WATERVIEW Place offer parking?
No, 1472 E WATERVIEW Place does not offer parking.
Does 1472 E WATERVIEW Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1472 E WATERVIEW Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1472 E WATERVIEW Place have a pool?
Yes, 1472 E WATERVIEW Place has a pool.
Does 1472 E WATERVIEW Place have accessible units?
No, 1472 E WATERVIEW Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1472 E WATERVIEW Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1472 E WATERVIEW Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Trails Apartments
235 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Symphony
2225 W Frye Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Lumiere Chandler
1100 N Priest Dr
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College