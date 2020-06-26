All apartments in Chandler
1444 W. Crane Dr.

1444 West Crane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1444 West Crane Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Clemente Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Chandler 4 Bed/2.5 Baths w/Landscaping Included - R.S.V.P. Realty

AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN July 12, 2019

2,215 Sq Ft, 4 Bedroom - 2.5 Bathrooms Beautiful Home in Excellent Location - Lots of Tile, Vaulted Ceilings - Large 3 Car Garage with Laundry Tub and Side Exit Door - Kitchen with Island and Breakfast Bar & Walk-In Pantry - Inside Laundry Room - Master Bedroom has Custom Walk-out Balcony, Master Bath w/Double Sinks, Separate Shower and Garden Tub, Walk-In Closet and Private Toilet Room - Upstairs 2nd Bath w/Double Sinks -Elevated Lot, Stone Faced, Large Covered Patio with Private Backyard, Professionally Landscaped w/Mature Trees - EZ access to the San Tan Freeway.

INCLUDES: Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator, Inside Laundry Room w/Washer/Dryer Hook-ups Only.

DIRECTIONS: ALMA SCHOOL & QUEEN CREEK - West of Alma School on Queen Creek, North on Sean, West on Bluejay, North on Meadow, East on Crane to Property

UTILITIES: SRP, SW Gas, City of Chandler

SCHOOLS: Robert and Danell Tarwater, Bogle, Hamilton High

$1,725.00 Rent + 1.5% Chandler City Tax Per Month
$1,725.00 Security Deposit ($500.00 of Security Deposit becomes a Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee)
$20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Monthly
$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18

R.S.V.P. Realty
(Pictures are from a previous listing)

(RLNE3216316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1444 W. Crane Dr. have any available units?
1444 W. Crane Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1444 W. Crane Dr. have?
Some of 1444 W. Crane Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1444 W. Crane Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1444 W. Crane Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1444 W. Crane Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1444 W. Crane Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1444 W. Crane Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1444 W. Crane Dr. offers parking.
Does 1444 W. Crane Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1444 W. Crane Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1444 W. Crane Dr. have a pool?
No, 1444 W. Crane Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1444 W. Crane Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1444 W. Crane Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1444 W. Crane Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1444 W. Crane Dr. has units with dishwashers.
