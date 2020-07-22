All apartments in Chandler
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

1441 E. Park Ave.

1441 East Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1441 East Park Avenue, Chandler, AZ 85225
The Provinces

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1441 E. Park Ave. Available 10/15/19 Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath, 2102 sq ft home located in Chandler. - Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath, 2102 sq ft home located in Chandler.

To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com

$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)
Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent
$195 Property Management Fee
$100 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (per pet allowed)
$50 Monthly pet fee (per pet allowed)
HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)

Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com

(RLNE5188595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 E. Park Ave. have any available units?
1441 E. Park Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 1441 E. Park Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1441 E. Park Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 E. Park Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1441 E. Park Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1441 E. Park Ave. offer parking?
No, 1441 E. Park Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1441 E. Park Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 E. Park Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 E. Park Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 1441 E. Park Ave. has a pool.
Does 1441 E. Park Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1441 E. Park Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 E. Park Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1441 E. Park Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1441 E. Park Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1441 E. Park Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
