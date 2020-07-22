Amenities

pet friendly pool

1441 E. Park Ave. Available 10/15/19 Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath, 2102 sq ft home located in Chandler. - Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath, 2102 sq ft home located in Chandler.



To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com



$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)

Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent

$195 Property Management Fee

$100 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (per pet allowed)

$50 Monthly pet fee (per pet allowed)

HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)



Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com



(RLNE5188595)