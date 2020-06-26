144 S KINGSTON Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Landlord has approved application. 7/3/19. Fantastic location. Home recently remodeled. Open floor plan, 3 bedrooms,2 bath,2 car garage. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet, shower, double sinks and is a split floor plan. Granite countertops in both bathrooms. Great room,Vaulted ceilings, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer/Dryer, Water softener included. Beautiful private backyard to enjoy with Orange tree and 2 other mature trees. Hurry to see this home. This won't last long. Sorry NO CATS. Sorry, No showings until after July 8th.