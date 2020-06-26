All apartments in Chandler
144 S KINGSTON Street
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

144 S KINGSTON Street

144 South Kingston Street · No Longer Available
Location

144 South Kingston Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Landlord has approved application. 7/3/19. Fantastic location. Home recently remodeled. Open floor plan, 3 bedrooms,2 bath,2 car garage. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet, shower, double sinks and is a split floor plan. Granite countertops in both bathrooms. Great room,Vaulted ceilings, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer/Dryer, Water softener included. Beautiful private backyard to enjoy with Orange tree and 2 other mature trees. Hurry to see this home. This won't last long. Sorry NO CATS. Sorry, No showings until after July 8th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 S KINGSTON Street have any available units?
144 S KINGSTON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 144 S KINGSTON Street have?
Some of 144 S KINGSTON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 S KINGSTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
144 S KINGSTON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 S KINGSTON Street pet-friendly?
No, 144 S KINGSTON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 144 S KINGSTON Street offer parking?
Yes, 144 S KINGSTON Street offers parking.
Does 144 S KINGSTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 144 S KINGSTON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 S KINGSTON Street have a pool?
No, 144 S KINGSTON Street does not have a pool.
Does 144 S KINGSTON Street have accessible units?
No, 144 S KINGSTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 144 S KINGSTON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 144 S KINGSTON Street has units with dishwashers.
