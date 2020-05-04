All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1421 W PELICAN Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1421 W PELICAN Court
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:23 AM

1421 W PELICAN Court

1421 West Pelican Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1421 West Pelican Court, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super CLEAN. Complete home with 3bedrms + den/formal area + loft & 2.5 baths.. Walk to the school, and minutes to 202 and Chandler Fashion Square. Enter home with a vaulted ceiling view to upstairs and an area that can be used either as an office or a formal area. Take a step to the upgraded kitchen and dining area. It flows with the breakfast bar separating the spacious family room. Upstairs has a loft area and all bedrooms. The Master bathroom has premium view of the green and is spacious to please anyone. Upstairs also has view to the downstairs entry area. Downstairs den is the perfect set up for a home office. The backyard has green area with trees all around. Being on a premium cul-de-sac, has view fence to green. Short term (less than year) lease welcome too - add 10%.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 W PELICAN Court have any available units?
1421 W PELICAN Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1421 W PELICAN Court have?
Some of 1421 W PELICAN Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 W PELICAN Court currently offering any rent specials?
1421 W PELICAN Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 W PELICAN Court pet-friendly?
No, 1421 W PELICAN Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1421 W PELICAN Court offer parking?
Yes, 1421 W PELICAN Court offers parking.
Does 1421 W PELICAN Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 W PELICAN Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 W PELICAN Court have a pool?
No, 1421 W PELICAN Court does not have a pool.
Does 1421 W PELICAN Court have accessible units?
No, 1421 W PELICAN Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 W PELICAN Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1421 W PELICAN Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Cervantes by Mark-Taylor
400 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Camden Pecos Ranch
1175 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Biscayne Bay
300 E Warner Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Hacienda by Mark-Taylor
1600 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avana Chandler
3800 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College