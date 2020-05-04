1421 W PELICAN Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Super CLEAN. Complete home with 3bedrms + den/formal area + loft & 2.5 baths.. Walk to the school, and minutes to 202 and Chandler Fashion Square. Enter home with a vaulted ceiling view to upstairs and an area that can be used either as an office or a formal area. Take a step to the upgraded kitchen and dining area. It flows with the breakfast bar separating the spacious family room. Upstairs has a loft area and all bedrooms. The Master bathroom has premium view of the green and is spacious to please anyone. Upstairs also has view to the downstairs entry area. Downstairs den is the perfect set up for a home office. The backyard has green area with trees all around. Being on a premium cul-de-sac, has view fence to green. Short term (less than year) lease welcome too - add 10%.