1414 E KESLER Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for a new place to call home? Then this breathtaking 5 bed, 3 bath property now for sale in Chandler is just for you! Desert landscaping, 3 car garage, dining and living areas with neutral paint throughout, this home has it all and much more! The luxurious kitchen is a cook's dream come true, with its ample cabinetry, pantry, granite countertops, and charming island. Step inside the stunning master bedroom to find a full bath with double sinks, separate tub and shower, and a spacious walk-in closet. The expansive backyard, with its cozy covered patio and grassy area, is perfect for spending quality time with friends and loved ones! Homes this great never last long, don't waste any time and schedule a showing today!