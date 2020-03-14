All apartments in Chandler
1414 E KESLER Lane
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM

1414 E KESLER Lane

1414 East Kesler Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1414 East Kesler Lane, Chandler, AZ 85225
Willis Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Looking for a new place to call home? Then this breathtaking 5 bed, 3 bath property now for sale in Chandler is just for you! Desert landscaping, 3 car garage, dining and living areas with neutral paint throughout, this home has it all and much more! The luxurious kitchen is a cook's dream come true, with its ample cabinetry, pantry, granite countertops, and charming island. Step inside the stunning master bedroom to find a full bath with double sinks, separate tub and shower, and a spacious walk-in closet. The expansive backyard, with its cozy covered patio and grassy area, is perfect for spending quality time with friends and loved ones! Homes this great never last long, don't waste any time and schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 E KESLER Lane have any available units?
1414 E KESLER Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 E KESLER Lane have?
Some of 1414 E KESLER Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 E KESLER Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1414 E KESLER Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 E KESLER Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1414 E KESLER Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1414 E KESLER Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1414 E KESLER Lane offers parking.
Does 1414 E KESLER Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 E KESLER Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 E KESLER Lane have a pool?
No, 1414 E KESLER Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1414 E KESLER Lane have accessible units?
No, 1414 E KESLER Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 E KESLER Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 E KESLER Lane has units with dishwashers.
