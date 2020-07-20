1411 W MARLIN Drive

Amenities
Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bath single level home in the sought after Ocotillo Area. This home boasts 10' ceilings with tile in all the right places and thoughtful color choices through out. The master suite is very good size with separate tub and shower, tile floors and a large walk in closet. The backyard is an oasis perfect for summer barbecues and relaxing. All appliances are included. The community pool is well maintained with a heated spa and the front and back yard landscaping are included with the rent.