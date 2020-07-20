All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1411 W MARLIN Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1411 W MARLIN Drive
Last updated October 30 2019 at 5:30 AM

1411 W MARLIN Drive

1411 West Marlin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1411 West Marlin Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bath single level home in the sought after Ocotillo Area. This home boasts 10' ceilings with tile in all the right places and thoughtful color choices through out. The master suite is very good size with separate tub and shower, tile floors and a large walk in closet. The backyard is an oasis perfect for summer barbecues and relaxing. All appliances are included. The community pool is well maintained with a heated spa and the front and back yard landscaping are included with the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 W MARLIN Drive have any available units?
1411 W MARLIN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 W MARLIN Drive have?
Some of 1411 W MARLIN Drive's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 W MARLIN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1411 W MARLIN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 W MARLIN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1411 W MARLIN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1411 W MARLIN Drive offer parking?
No, 1411 W MARLIN Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1411 W MARLIN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 W MARLIN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 W MARLIN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1411 W MARLIN Drive has a pool.
Does 1411 W MARLIN Drive have accessible units?
No, 1411 W MARLIN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 W MARLIN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1411 W MARLIN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
The Ventura
3600 W Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Cierra
2400 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Country Brook
4909 W Joshua Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
The District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85224
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85248
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChandler 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College