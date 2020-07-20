1389 E Canyon Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage

You will love this luxurious home in an upscale gated community . Perfect for entertaining & enjoying the benefits of living in Chandler AZ. Kitchen has granite counter tops, refrigerator, gas stove top island & double ovens. Large master bedroom with fireplace & 4 additional bedrooms. Newly installed carpet, Plantation shutters AMAZING Backyard for your daily getaway: Custom Salt water Pebble Tec Pool with Water Features, mature landscaping to include fruit trees, Gas Fire Pit and Gas Fireplace for outdoor dining in the cooler months and a 4 car garage, Additionally there is a park across the street from the main entrance to the community!