All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1371 E LA COSTA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1371 E LA COSTA Drive
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:07 AM

1371 E LA COSTA Drive

1371 East La Costa Drive · (480) 897-2500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1371 East La Costa Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Springfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
SHORT to MID-TERM, FURNISHED RENTAL. SMALL DOG OKAY. AVAILABLE FROM MAY 1st THROUGH DECEMBER 31ST ONLY. $1300 for three or more months (includes utilities). $1400 for less than 3 months (includes utilities). One month minimum. Beautiful home in 55+ Springfield. Home has been updated and features 20 inch tile in the living areas, ceiling fans in every room and custom, interior paint. Kitchen features maple cabinets, granite tile counters, newer white appliances and a gas range. Large master with walk-in closet and master bath with granite counters, maple cabinets and a large, walk-in shower. Springfield offers social activities, a golf course, fitness center, community center and restaurant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1371 E LA COSTA Drive have any available units?
1371 E LA COSTA Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1371 E LA COSTA Drive have?
Some of 1371 E LA COSTA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1371 E LA COSTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1371 E LA COSTA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1371 E LA COSTA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1371 E LA COSTA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1371 E LA COSTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1371 E LA COSTA Drive does offer parking.
Does 1371 E LA COSTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1371 E LA COSTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1371 E LA COSTA Drive have a pool?
No, 1371 E LA COSTA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1371 E LA COSTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1371 E LA COSTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1371 E LA COSTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1371 E LA COSTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1371 E LA COSTA Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Morrison Chandler by Mark-Taylor
3950 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
Camden Pecos Ranch
1175 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
2101 Chandler
2101 N Evergreen St
Chandler, AZ 85225
Cantera
2475 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Coronado Crossing
700 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
The Met at Fashion Center
1 N Hearthstone Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity