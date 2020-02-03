1371 E LA COSTA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking

SHORT to MID-TERM, FURNISHED RENTAL. SMALL DOG OKAY. AVAILABLE FROM MAY 1st THROUGH DECEMBER 31ST ONLY. $1300 for three or more months (includes utilities). $1400 for less than 3 months (includes utilities). One month minimum. Beautiful home in 55+ Springfield. Home has been updated and features 20 inch tile in the living areas, ceiling fans in every room and custom, interior paint. Kitchen features maple cabinets, granite tile counters, newer white appliances and a gas range. Large master with walk-in closet and master bath with granite counters, maple cabinets and a large, walk-in shower. Springfield offers social activities, a golf course, fitness center, community center and restaurant.