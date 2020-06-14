1351 N PLEASANT Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the heart of chandler is simply perfect. Large 1350 sq. feet condo with a contemporary design. 2nd floor, so no one above you, step inside to a great open concept kitchen and living room. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, is light and bright and completely stocked with stainless steel appliances. To the west is a balcony for dining or enjoying time in the green views. Filled with trees, this shady spot is perfect for outdoor with friends. Has a grill too just for you. The living room features a large tv and comfy sectional seating for many. The laundry room is in the unit with full sized washer and dryer. Each of the bedrooms are Master Suites. Queen sized comfort with private full baths. One master has a tv too. Both have large walk in closets.

The complex has a heated pool and spa and beautiful grounds for strolling. Book today, this property will not last!!