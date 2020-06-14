All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1351 N PLEASANT Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1351 N PLEASANT Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

1351 N PLEASANT Drive

1351 North Pleasant Drive · (480) 409-4844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1351 North Pleasant Drive, Chandler, AZ 85225

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2092 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
FULLY FURNISHED 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the heart of chandler is simply perfect. Large 1350 sq. feet condo with a contemporary design. 2nd floor, so no one above you, step inside to a great open concept kitchen and living room. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, is light and bright and completely stocked with stainless steel appliances. To the west is a balcony for dining or enjoying time in the green views. Filled with trees, this shady spot is perfect for outdoor with friends. Has a grill too just for you. The living room features a large tv and comfy sectional seating for many. The laundry room is in the unit with full sized washer and dryer. Each of the bedrooms are Master Suites. Queen sized comfort with private full baths. One master has a tv too. Both have large walk in closets.
The complex has a heated pool and spa and beautiful grounds for strolling. Book today, this property will not last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1351 N PLEASANT Drive have any available units?
1351 N PLEASANT Drive has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1351 N PLEASANT Drive have?
Some of 1351 N PLEASANT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1351 N PLEASANT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1351 N PLEASANT Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1351 N PLEASANT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1351 N PLEASANT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1351 N PLEASANT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1351 N PLEASANT Drive does offer parking.
Does 1351 N PLEASANT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1351 N PLEASANT Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1351 N PLEASANT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1351 N PLEASANT Drive has a pool.
Does 1351 N PLEASANT Drive have accessible units?
No, 1351 N PLEASANT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1351 N PLEASANT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1351 N PLEASANT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1351 N PLEASANT Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Camden Pecos Ranch
1175 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Casitas at San Marcos
901 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Chandler Meadows Furnished Apartments
3175 N Price Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Mira Santi by Mark-Taylor
800 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Ocotillo Bay
1889 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85224

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity