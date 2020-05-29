All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1341 West Pelican Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1341 West Pelican Court
Last updated February 25 2020 at 10:29 PM

1341 West Pelican Court

1341 West Pelican Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1341 West Pelican Court, Chandler, AZ 85286
Clemente Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Enjoy all that the Ocotillo lifestyle has to offer! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in South Chandler's sought after Clemente Ranch. Nicely upgraded throughout. This home features a spacious eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, center island, pantry, and breakfast nook. Separate formal living and dining room. The master bedroom suite with a large walk-in closet and master bath with tile shower, double vanity, and granite counters. Nice size secondary bedrooms. Tons of natural light. Additional features include plantation shutters, vaulted ceilings, neutral two-tone paint, tile in all the right places and ceiling fans. Brand new washer and dryer. Huge backyard with covered patio and mature landscaping. Two car garage with built-in cabinets for added storage. N/S exposure. All this and the home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac lot. The community offers parks and lots of walking/biking paths. Conveniently located near great schools, fine shopping, dining, and entertainment. Easy access to valley freeways. This home is a must-see! Sorry No Cats.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions) No Cats - 1 Small Dog only
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1341 West Pelican Court have any available units?
1341 West Pelican Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1341 West Pelican Court have?
Some of 1341 West Pelican Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1341 West Pelican Court currently offering any rent specials?
1341 West Pelican Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 West Pelican Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1341 West Pelican Court is pet friendly.
Does 1341 West Pelican Court offer parking?
Yes, 1341 West Pelican Court offers parking.
Does 1341 West Pelican Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1341 West Pelican Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 West Pelican Court have a pool?
No, 1341 West Pelican Court does not have a pool.
Does 1341 West Pelican Court have accessible units?
No, 1341 West Pelican Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 West Pelican Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1341 West Pelican Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Palacio by Mark-Taylor
2255 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Cantera
2475 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Palmas at Mission Park by Mark-Taylor
1111 N Mission Park Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Elevation Chandler
2300 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Parcland Crossing
800 W Willis Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College