1341 West Pelican Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Enjoy all that the Ocotillo lifestyle has to offer! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in South Chandler's sought after Clemente Ranch. Nicely upgraded throughout. This home features a spacious eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, center island, pantry, and breakfast nook. Separate formal living and dining room. The master bedroom suite with a large walk-in closet and master bath with tile shower, double vanity, and granite counters. Nice size secondary bedrooms. Tons of natural light. Additional features include plantation shutters, vaulted ceilings, neutral two-tone paint, tile in all the right places and ceiling fans. Brand new washer and dryer. Huge backyard with covered patio and mature landscaping. Two car garage with built-in cabinets for added storage. N/S exposure. All this and the home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac lot. The community offers parks and lots of walking/biking paths. Conveniently located near great schools, fine shopping, dining, and entertainment. Easy access to valley freeways. This home is a must-see! Sorry No Cats.



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions) No Cats - 1 Small Dog only

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.