Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1330 W GARY Drive
Last updated March 22 2020 at 5:36 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1330 W GARY Drive
1330 West Gary Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1330 West Gary Drive, Chandler, AZ 85224
Festival-Celebration
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Open and bright floor plan, 3 bedroom and 2 bath home, close to many restaurants and shops. Quiet neighborhood but close to both the 101 and 202 freeways for easy access anywhere!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1330 W GARY Drive have any available units?
1330 W GARY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1330 W GARY Drive have?
Some of 1330 W GARY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1330 W GARY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1330 W GARY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 W GARY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1330 W GARY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 1330 W GARY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1330 W GARY Drive offers parking.
Does 1330 W GARY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1330 W GARY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 W GARY Drive have a pool?
No, 1330 W GARY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1330 W GARY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1330 W GARY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 W GARY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1330 W GARY Drive has units with dishwashers.
