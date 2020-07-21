All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1323 W MORELOS Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1323 W MORELOS Street
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:13 AM

1323 W MORELOS Street

1323 West Morelos Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1323 West Morelos Street, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
One glance at this corner lot 4bed/3bathroom home and you will fall in love! Property features colorful pavers in the Courtyard entry, warm interior palette with ceramic tile floors, soaring ceiling and Architectural accents. Breakfast nook with bay windows overlooking the backyard. Stunning chefs kitchen features white appliances, center island, breakfast bar, granite counter tops and plethora of oak cabinetry. Dramatic sweeping stairway to second level with plush carpet throughout. Spacious master suite with back yard views and private master bathroom. Covered patio with lush green landscaping and a sparkling saltwater pool are perfect for outdoor gatherings. Call now to view this family friendly home and all it has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 W MORELOS Street have any available units?
1323 W MORELOS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1323 W MORELOS Street have?
Some of 1323 W MORELOS Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1323 W MORELOS Street currently offering any rent specials?
1323 W MORELOS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 W MORELOS Street pet-friendly?
No, 1323 W MORELOS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1323 W MORELOS Street offer parking?
Yes, 1323 W MORELOS Street offers parking.
Does 1323 W MORELOS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1323 W MORELOS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 W MORELOS Street have a pool?
Yes, 1323 W MORELOS Street has a pool.
Does 1323 W MORELOS Street have accessible units?
No, 1323 W MORELOS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 W MORELOS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1323 W MORELOS Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
2101 Chandler
2101 N Evergreen St
Chandler, AZ 85225
Stonebridge Ranch
575 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Ocotillo Bay
1889 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85248
Dobson 2222
2222 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChandler 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College