1323 W MORELOS Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

One glance at this corner lot 4bed/3bathroom home and you will fall in love! Property features colorful pavers in the Courtyard entry, warm interior palette with ceramic tile floors, soaring ceiling and Architectural accents. Breakfast nook with bay windows overlooking the backyard. Stunning chefs kitchen features white appliances, center island, breakfast bar, granite counter tops and plethora of oak cabinetry. Dramatic sweeping stairway to second level with plush carpet throughout. Spacious master suite with back yard views and private master bathroom. Covered patio with lush green landscaping and a sparkling saltwater pool are perfect for outdoor gatherings. Call now to view this family friendly home and all it has to offer.