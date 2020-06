Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous single level home in highly desirable area. Fresh remodel with porcelain plank tile throughout. Well maintained and highly upgraded including; granite counters, updated lighting and fans, pool with pebble-sheen surface, built in BBQ/bar, epoxy garage floor, corner lot, area for vegetable garden and more....must see to appreciate. Very clean rental property,,shows well. Pool service and front yard landscaping included.