Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1308 W SHAWNEE Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:58 AM

1308 W SHAWNEE Drive

1308 West Shawnee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1308 West Shawnee Drive, Chandler, AZ 85224
Shawnee Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
Fully remodeled rental!! This 4 bedroom home offers a classic retro vibe with modern updates! A double door entry leads right into the home with a step down to a formal living room, opposite the formal dining room that could easily be used a bonus/game room. The great room layout is just right for entertaining guests! The bright and open space features a wood burning fireplace, a large kitchen with 42'' upper cabinets, quartz countertops, and an island with a breakfast bar. The spacious master suite offers a cozy feel with a brick fireplace, plus a stylish bathroom featuring a full length vanity, dual sinks, and a beautifully tiled shower. Use the private entry to head outdoors to the sizable back patio and enjoy the space poolside! Great home, in a great location! A must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 W SHAWNEE Drive have any available units?
1308 W SHAWNEE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 W SHAWNEE Drive have?
Some of 1308 W SHAWNEE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 W SHAWNEE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1308 W SHAWNEE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 W SHAWNEE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1308 W SHAWNEE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1308 W SHAWNEE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1308 W SHAWNEE Drive offers parking.
Does 1308 W SHAWNEE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 W SHAWNEE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 W SHAWNEE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1308 W SHAWNEE Drive has a pool.
Does 1308 W SHAWNEE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1308 W SHAWNEE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 W SHAWNEE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 W SHAWNEE Drive has units with dishwashers.

