1308 W SHAWNEE Drive

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool

Fully remodeled rental!! This 4 bedroom home offers a classic retro vibe with modern updates! A double door entry leads right into the home with a step down to a formal living room, opposite the formal dining room that could easily be used a bonus/game room. The great room layout is just right for entertaining guests! The bright and open space features a wood burning fireplace, a large kitchen with 42'' upper cabinets, quartz countertops, and an island with a breakfast bar. The spacious master suite offers a cozy feel with a brick fireplace, plus a stylish bathroom featuring a full length vanity, dual sinks, and a beautifully tiled shower. Use the private entry to head outdoors to the sizable back patio and enjoy the space poolside! Great home, in a great location! A must see!!