1282 W BARTLETT Way

MOVE IN READY! Stunning PULTE home nestled in prestigious Ocotillo LAKE & GOLF Neighborhood! VAULTED CEILINGS are featured in the separate living, dining & family rooms. Tile in all the right places, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS with new sinks & faucets throughout, fresh carpet & paint inside and out including garage ~ New light fixtures throughout. PLANTATION SHUTTERS & blinds in all windows. Spacious kitchen w/ bayed breakfast nook has GE STAINLESS APPLIANCES ~ Upgraded cabinets w/ pullout shelves. BAYED master suite w/ walk in closet and EN SUITE bathroom with DOUBLE SINKS, separate shower and garden tub. Ceiling fans & MULTI ZONE A/C unit. 2 car garage w/ 4' extension & built in cabinets. Nice Landscaping front and back ~TUFFSHED in back.