1282 W BARTLETT Way
Last updated October 6 2019 at 3:22 AM

1282 W BARTLETT Way

1282 West Bartlett Way · No Longer Available
Location

1282 West Bartlett Way, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE IN READY! Stunning PULTE home nestled in prestigious Ocotillo LAKE & GOLF Neighborhood! VAULTED CEILINGS are featured in the separate living, dining & family rooms. Tile in all the right places, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS with new sinks & faucets throughout, fresh carpet & paint inside and out including garage ~ New light fixtures throughout. PLANTATION SHUTTERS & blinds in all windows. Spacious kitchen w/ bayed breakfast nook has GE STAINLESS APPLIANCES ~ Upgraded cabinets w/ pullout shelves. BAYED master suite w/ walk in closet and EN SUITE bathroom with DOUBLE SINKS, separate shower and garden tub. Ceiling fans & MULTI ZONE A/C unit. 2 car garage w/ 4' extension & built in cabinets. Nice Landscaping front and back ~TUFFSHED in back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1282 W BARTLETT Way have any available units?
1282 W BARTLETT Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1282 W BARTLETT Way have?
Some of 1282 W BARTLETT Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1282 W BARTLETT Way currently offering any rent specials?
1282 W BARTLETT Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1282 W BARTLETT Way pet-friendly?
No, 1282 W BARTLETT Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1282 W BARTLETT Way offer parking?
Yes, 1282 W BARTLETT Way offers parking.
Does 1282 W BARTLETT Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1282 W BARTLETT Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1282 W BARTLETT Way have a pool?
No, 1282 W BARTLETT Way does not have a pool.
Does 1282 W BARTLETT Way have accessible units?
No, 1282 W BARTLETT Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1282 W BARTLETT Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1282 W BARTLETT Way has units with dishwashers.
