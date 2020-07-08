1281 N Salida Del Sol

Amenities
MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED! NOT TAKING ANY FURTHER OFFERS AT THIS TIME. One of the most popular floor plans in Sandstone Place, a single level, very open plan with Living room & family room. Beautiful Wood floors & Off White Carpet. Island in the Kitchen & all appliances included. Master bedroom w/ walk-in closet is split from the other 2 bedrooms. Duette Blinds plus motorized blinds on exterior Patio & front window. Park-like back yard.Plenty of Storage. This is a secluded gated community with a community pool & SPA to enjoy. A 10!