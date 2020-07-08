1281 N Salida Del Sol

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED! NOT TAKING ANY FURTHER OFFERS AT THIS TIME. One of the most popular floor plans in Sandstone Place, a single level, very open plan with Living room & family room. Beautiful Wood floors & Off White Carpet. Island in the Kitchen & all appliances included. Master bedroom w/ walk-in closet is split from the other 2 bedrooms. Duette Blinds plus motorized blinds on exterior Patio & front window. Park-like back yard.Plenty of Storage. This is a secluded gated community with a community pool & SPA to enjoy. A 10!