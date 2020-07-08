All apartments in Chandler
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:33 AM

1281 N Salida Del Sol --

1281 North Salida Del Sol Court · No Longer Available
Location

1281 North Salida Del Sol Court, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED! NOT TAKING ANY FURTHER OFFERS AT THIS TIME. One of the most popular floor plans in Sandstone Place, a single level, very open plan with Living room & family room. Beautiful Wood floors & Off White Carpet. Island in the Kitchen & all appliances included. Master bedroom w/ walk-in closet is split from the other 2 bedrooms. Duette Blinds plus motorized blinds on exterior Patio & front window. Park-like back yard.Plenty of Storage. This is a secluded gated community with a community pool & SPA to enjoy. A 10!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1281 N Salida Del Sol -- have any available units?
1281 N Salida Del Sol -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1281 N Salida Del Sol -- have?
Some of 1281 N Salida Del Sol --'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1281 N Salida Del Sol -- currently offering any rent specials?
1281 N Salida Del Sol -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1281 N Salida Del Sol -- pet-friendly?
No, 1281 N Salida Del Sol -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1281 N Salida Del Sol -- offer parking?
Yes, 1281 N Salida Del Sol -- offers parking.
Does 1281 N Salida Del Sol -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1281 N Salida Del Sol -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1281 N Salida Del Sol -- have a pool?
Yes, 1281 N Salida Del Sol -- has a pool.
Does 1281 N Salida Del Sol -- have accessible units?
No, 1281 N Salida Del Sol -- does not have accessible units.
Does 1281 N Salida Del Sol -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1281 N Salida Del Sol -- has units with dishwashers.

