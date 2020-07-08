1280 W IVANHOE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love this fully remodeled gorgeous home that is like having 2 full homes in 1. There is the 3 bedroom 2 bath main home with a gorgeous kitchen with large island new appliances, and gorgeous bathrooms, and nice sized bredrooms. Next you also have a 1 bedroom apartement, that has it's own entrance, patios, kitchen, bathroom, yard, etc. Bring your friends, family, bring on a roommate, you have options! This could be a great investment. Both are fully remodeled and gorgeous, there is still a 2 car garage. Being so close to freeways, shopping, ASU and much more, you will love libing here. See it today!