All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1280 W IVANHOE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1280 W IVANHOE Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:24 AM

1280 W IVANHOE Street

1280 West Ivanhoe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1280 West Ivanhoe Street, Chandler, AZ 85224
Karen Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love this fully remodeled gorgeous home that is like having 2 full homes in 1. There is the 3 bedroom 2 bath main home with a gorgeous kitchen with large island new appliances, and gorgeous bathrooms, and nice sized bredrooms. Next you also have a 1 bedroom apartement, that has it's own entrance, patios, kitchen, bathroom, yard, etc. Bring your friends, family, bring on a roommate, you have options! This could be a great investment. Both are fully remodeled and gorgeous, there is still a 2 car garage. Being so close to freeways, shopping, ASU and much more, you will love libing here. See it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1280 W IVANHOE Street have any available units?
1280 W IVANHOE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1280 W IVANHOE Street have?
Some of 1280 W IVANHOE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1280 W IVANHOE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1280 W IVANHOE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1280 W IVANHOE Street pet-friendly?
No, 1280 W IVANHOE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1280 W IVANHOE Street offer parking?
Yes, 1280 W IVANHOE Street offers parking.
Does 1280 W IVANHOE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1280 W IVANHOE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1280 W IVANHOE Street have a pool?
No, 1280 W IVANHOE Street does not have a pool.
Does 1280 W IVANHOE Street have accessible units?
No, 1280 W IVANHOE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1280 W IVANHOE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1280 W IVANHOE Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85248
2101 Chandler
2101 N Evergreen St
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Palacio by Mark-Taylor
2255 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Chandler Meadows Furnished Apartments
3175 N Price Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Coronado Crossing
700 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Stone Oaks Apartments by Mark-Taylor
2450 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Avana Chandler
3800 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College