Chandler, AZ
1261 W CANARY Way
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:44 PM

1261 W CANARY Way

1261 West Canary Way · No Longer Available
Chandler
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Location

1261 West Canary Way, Chandler, AZ 85286
Clemente Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
Don't MISS this beautifully upgraded single level home in the highly desirable Clemente Ranch. This lovely home comes offers BRAND NEW APPLIANCES, Refrigerator, Washer , Dryer, Water heater, fresh carpet in the bedrooms & new paint throughout! Kitchen includes granite counters, SS appliances, island with breakfast bar & a bay window for your breakfast table! Both baths have dual sinks, granite counters, updated light fixtures & mirrors! Spacious master has vaulted ceilings, bay window & elegant double door entry! 8 foot French doors lead you to a large, grassy backyard perfect for your largest gatherings! Extended covered patio, pavered fire pit space & mature landscaping make this a very private oasis! Restaurants, shopping, parks & highly rated CHANDLER schools close by!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1261 W CANARY Way have any available units?
1261 W CANARY Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1261 W CANARY Way have?
Some of 1261 W CANARY Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1261 W CANARY Way currently offering any rent specials?
1261 W CANARY Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1261 W CANARY Way pet-friendly?
No, 1261 W CANARY Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1261 W CANARY Way offer parking?
No, 1261 W CANARY Way does not offer parking.
Does 1261 W CANARY Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1261 W CANARY Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1261 W CANARY Way have a pool?
No, 1261 W CANARY Way does not have a pool.
Does 1261 W CANARY Way have accessible units?
No, 1261 W CANARY Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1261 W CANARY Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1261 W CANARY Way has units with dishwashers.
