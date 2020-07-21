1261 W CANARY Way

Amenities

Don't MISS this beautifully upgraded single level home in the highly desirable Clemente Ranch. This lovely home comes offers BRAND NEW APPLIANCES, Refrigerator, Washer , Dryer, Water heater, fresh carpet in the bedrooms & new paint throughout! Kitchen includes granite counters, SS appliances, island with breakfast bar & a bay window for your breakfast table! Both baths have dual sinks, granite counters, updated light fixtures & mirrors! Spacious master has vaulted ceilings, bay window & elegant double door entry! 8 foot French doors lead you to a large, grassy backyard perfect for your largest gatherings! Extended covered patio, pavered fire pit space & mature landscaping make this a very private oasis! Restaurants, shopping, parks & highly rated CHANDLER schools close by!