1255 S BOGLE Court

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel playground fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

Wow!!! This open concept, 3 bedroom & 2 full bathroom, 2 car garage single story ranch home in Chandler is a must see! The home features a spacious open concept floorplan. Kitchen features all black appliances, corian countertops, stainless steel sink, kitchen island, R/O, a pantry & ample storage. Kitchen flows right into the breakfast nook area & great room. Master retreat offers an ensuite & a sizable W/I closet. New carpet and interior paint throughout the home. Home is located in an inviting community that incorporates walking trails, parks with fields, playground, and a covered ramadas. Home is located within highly sought Chandler Unified School District. Home is also minutes away from the 202 Freeway, Chandler Fashion Center, Chandler Regional Hospital, Price Corridor, SanTan Mall.