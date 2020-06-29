All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1255 S BOGLE Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1255 S BOGLE Court
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:45 AM

1255 S BOGLE Court

1255 South Bogle Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1255 South Bogle Court, Chandler, AZ 85286
Arizona Reflections

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Wow!!! This open concept, 3 bedroom & 2 full bathroom, 2 car garage single story ranch home in Chandler is a must see! The home features a spacious open concept floorplan. Kitchen features all black appliances, corian countertops, stainless steel sink, kitchen island, R/O, a pantry & ample storage. Kitchen flows right into the breakfast nook area & great room. Master retreat offers an ensuite & a sizable W/I closet. New carpet and interior paint throughout the home. Home is located in an inviting community that incorporates walking trails, parks with fields, playground, and a covered ramadas. Home is located within highly sought Chandler Unified School District. Home is also minutes away from the 202 Freeway, Chandler Fashion Center, Chandler Regional Hospital, Price Corridor, SanTan Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 S BOGLE Court have any available units?
1255 S BOGLE Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1255 S BOGLE Court have?
Some of 1255 S BOGLE Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 S BOGLE Court currently offering any rent specials?
1255 S BOGLE Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 S BOGLE Court pet-friendly?
No, 1255 S BOGLE Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1255 S BOGLE Court offer parking?
Yes, 1255 S BOGLE Court offers parking.
Does 1255 S BOGLE Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1255 S BOGLE Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 S BOGLE Court have a pool?
No, 1255 S BOGLE Court does not have a pool.
Does 1255 S BOGLE Court have accessible units?
No, 1255 S BOGLE Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 S BOGLE Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1255 S BOGLE Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Morrison Chandler by Mark-Taylor
3950 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Towne Square Apartment Homes
500 N Metro Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
2150 Arizona Ave South
2150 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85286
Symphony
2225 W Frye Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Country Brook
4909 W Joshua Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Camden Chandler
2777 S Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College