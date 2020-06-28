1247 South Emmett Drive

Amenities

***OCCUPIED THROUGH OCTOBER 31st****



Wonderful home in Desirable subdivision featuring several Community Pools, Spa, Children's Play areas, Park with Basketball Court, and convenient to popular Shopping areas and so much more. Home has 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Loft, Cozy Fireplace in Family Room and a 2 Car Garage...CALL TODAY! This one won't last long!



For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon at 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



