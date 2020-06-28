All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1247 South Emmett Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1247 South Emmett Drive
Last updated November 27 2019 at 7:27 PM

1247 South Emmett Drive

1247 South Emmet Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1247 South Emmet Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Rancho del Ray

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
***OCCUPIED THROUGH OCTOBER 31st****

Wonderful home in Desirable subdivision featuring several Community Pools, Spa, Children's Play areas, Park with Basketball Court, and convenient to popular Shopping areas and so much more. Home has 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Loft, Cozy Fireplace in Family Room and a 2 Car Garage...CALL TODAY! This one won't last long!

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon at 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1247 South Emmett Drive have any available units?
1247 South Emmett Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1247 South Emmett Drive have?
Some of 1247 South Emmett Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1247 South Emmett Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1247 South Emmett Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1247 South Emmett Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1247 South Emmett Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1247 South Emmett Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1247 South Emmett Drive offers parking.
Does 1247 South Emmett Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1247 South Emmett Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1247 South Emmett Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1247 South Emmett Drive has a pool.
Does 1247 South Emmett Drive have accessible units?
No, 1247 South Emmett Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1247 South Emmett Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1247 South Emmett Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Towne Square Apartment Homes
500 N Metro Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Almeria at Ocotillo
2471 W Edgewater Way
Chandler, AZ 85248
Elevation Chandler
2300 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
The Met at Fashion Center
1 N Hearthstone Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
The District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85224
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Parcland Crossing
800 W Willis Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College