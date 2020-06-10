All apartments in Chandler
1242 E GERONIMO Place

1242 East Geronimo Place · No Longer Available
Location

1242 East Geronimo Place, Chandler, AZ 85225
Willis Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2 story totally upgraded and move in ready home conveniently located near 202, 101, schools, shopping and dining. The home has granite countertops, refinished cabinets, tile and laminate flooring throughout. Forget about your allergies-No Carpet! It also has open floor plan and high ceilings, perfect to entertain guests. There are two bedrooms downstairs and three bedrooms along with a large bonus room upstairs. The grand master retreat comes with its own private en suite, featuring double extended sink, soaking tub, frosted glass walk-in shower and generous walk-in closet. Landlord prefers no cats and would consider 1-2 dogs depending on the size and breed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1242 E GERONIMO Place have any available units?
1242 E GERONIMO Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1242 E GERONIMO Place have?
Some of 1242 E GERONIMO Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1242 E GERONIMO Place currently offering any rent specials?
1242 E GERONIMO Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1242 E GERONIMO Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1242 E GERONIMO Place is pet friendly.
Does 1242 E GERONIMO Place offer parking?
Yes, 1242 E GERONIMO Place offers parking.
Does 1242 E GERONIMO Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1242 E GERONIMO Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1242 E GERONIMO Place have a pool?
Yes, 1242 E GERONIMO Place has a pool.
Does 1242 E GERONIMO Place have accessible units?
No, 1242 E GERONIMO Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1242 E GERONIMO Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1242 E GERONIMO Place has units with dishwashers.
