1242 E GERONIMO Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 2 story totally upgraded and move in ready home conveniently located near 202, 101, schools, shopping and dining. The home has granite countertops, refinished cabinets, tile and laminate flooring throughout. Forget about your allergies-No Carpet! It also has open floor plan and high ceilings, perfect to entertain guests. There are two bedrooms downstairs and three bedrooms along with a large bonus room upstairs. The grand master retreat comes with its own private en suite, featuring double extended sink, soaking tub, frosted glass walk-in shower and generous walk-in closet. Landlord prefers no cats and would consider 1-2 dogs depending on the size and breed.