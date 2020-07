1220 S ROGER Way

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

STUNNING ALL NEWER FLOORING, CARPET & TWO TONE PAINT. GRAY MODERN TONES. THIS IS A CORNER LOT WITH 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATH GREAT ROOM OPEN FLOORPLAN. TON'S OF LIGHT, WITH FIREPLACE AND NICE SIZE LOW MAINTENANCE YARD. 2 CAR GARAGE ATTACHED. FRONT YARD LANDSCAPE IS INCLUDED IN THE HOA AND MAINTAINED. COMMUNITY HAS NICE POOL. NEW WHITE MICROWAVE GETTING INSTALLED ABOVE STOVE. ALL WHITE APPLIANCES INCLUDED WITH WASHER AND DRYER. A MUST SEE YOUR CLIENTS WILL LOVE THIS LOCATION AND CLOSE TO 202 FREEWAY, CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN GILBERT & CHANDLER. WON'T LAST!!!