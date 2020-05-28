1219 Ash Court

Amenities

Interactive 3D Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mJj4o6bkBG2



Located Near Dobson and Pecos! Easy access to 202 and 101 Freeways! 4 bedroom 2 bathroom on a corner lot with 3 car garage and ample storage. Brand new appliances, fresh interior paint. Sparkling pool with spa and pool service included! Large beautiful backyard with lawn, perfect for entertaining and play. Extended covered patio with ceiling fans for year round enjoyment. Spacious home with vaulted ceilings. Brand new appliances! Energy efficient screens and dual pane windows with plantation shutters. Storage shed in backyard and workbench and storage in garage. RV gate with plenty of room for all your toys! (Vehicles or trailers stored in yard must not be visible above yard wall.) Minutes from Chandler Regional Medical Center, Intel, Chandler Fashion Center, Costco, Whole Foods and more! Small to medium pets depending on landlord approval. Call now!



For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,118.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.