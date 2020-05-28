All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1219 Ash Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1219 Ash Court
Last updated May 8 2020 at 2:44 AM

1219 Ash Court

1219 Ash Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1219 Ash Court, Chandler, AZ 85286
Silverton Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Interactive 3D Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mJj4o6bkBG2

Located Near Dobson and Pecos! Easy access to 202 and 101 Freeways! 4 bedroom 2 bathroom on a corner lot with 3 car garage and ample storage. Brand new appliances, fresh interior paint. Sparkling pool with spa and pool service included! Large beautiful backyard with lawn, perfect for entertaining and play. Extended covered patio with ceiling fans for year round enjoyment. Spacious home with vaulted ceilings. Brand new appliances! Energy efficient screens and dual pane windows with plantation shutters. Storage shed in backyard and workbench and storage in garage. RV gate with plenty of room for all your toys! (Vehicles or trailers stored in yard must not be visible above yard wall.) Minutes from Chandler Regional Medical Center, Intel, Chandler Fashion Center, Costco, Whole Foods and more! Small to medium pets depending on landlord approval. Call now!

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $3,118.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 Ash Court have any available units?
1219 Ash Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1219 Ash Court have?
Some of 1219 Ash Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 Ash Court currently offering any rent specials?
1219 Ash Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 Ash Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1219 Ash Court is pet friendly.
Does 1219 Ash Court offer parking?
Yes, 1219 Ash Court offers parking.
Does 1219 Ash Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1219 Ash Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 Ash Court have a pool?
Yes, 1219 Ash Court has a pool.
Does 1219 Ash Court have accessible units?
No, 1219 Ash Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 Ash Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1219 Ash Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85248
Camden Pecos Ranch
1175 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Biscayne Bay
300 E Warner Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avana River Ranch
6152 W Oakland St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85248
Lumiere Chandler
1100 N Priest Dr
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College