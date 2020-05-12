All apartments in Chandler
1182 S BRIDGER Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1182 S BRIDGER Drive

1182 South Bridger Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1182 South Bridger Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
NO MORE SHOWINGS - WE WILL BE UNDER CONTRACT TODAY Beautiful 3BR 2BA home close to freeways, schools, shopping and entertainment. Warm interior palette, ceiling fans,all tile floors and vaulted ceilings. Desirable floor plan, stainless steel appliances, bay window in the dining area, large family room. Master bedroom has two sinks and a walk in closet. Sliding glass door is on order will be installed on or before the first of the year. Additional 1.5% Chandler Sales Tax will apply. AVAILABLE 12/15/18. NO dogs over 15 lbs. See document section for application/rental information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1182 S BRIDGER Drive have any available units?
1182 S BRIDGER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1182 S BRIDGER Drive have?
Some of 1182 S BRIDGER Drive's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1182 S BRIDGER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1182 S BRIDGER Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1182 S BRIDGER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1182 S BRIDGER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1182 S BRIDGER Drive offer parking?
No, 1182 S BRIDGER Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1182 S BRIDGER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1182 S BRIDGER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1182 S BRIDGER Drive have a pool?
No, 1182 S BRIDGER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1182 S BRIDGER Drive have accessible units?
No, 1182 S BRIDGER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1182 S BRIDGER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1182 S BRIDGER Drive has units with dishwashers.
