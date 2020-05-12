1182 S BRIDGER Drive

Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

NO MORE SHOWINGS - WE WILL BE UNDER CONTRACT TODAY Beautiful 3BR 2BA home close to freeways, schools, shopping and entertainment. Warm interior palette, ceiling fans,all tile floors and vaulted ceilings. Desirable floor plan, stainless steel appliances, bay window in the dining area, large family room. Master bedroom has two sinks and a walk in closet. Sliding glass door is on order will be installed on or before the first of the year. Additional 1.5% Chandler Sales Tax will apply. AVAILABLE 12/15/18. NO dogs over 15 lbs. See document section for application/rental information.