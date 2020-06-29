1171 E FLINT Street

Amenities

Fully interior remodel home that you are going to love! This is a very functional 4 bed, 2 bath, single level, 2 car garage, great room floor plan that has all of the modern touches! New wide plank wood tile floors throughout as well as top grade carpet! Designer kitchen with soft close white cabinets, quartz counters, subway tile back splash, and stainless steel appliances. Generously sized family room with a stylish fireplace! Spacious formal living room and formal dining room. Master retreat is sure to impress with a fully remodeled master bathroom. Dual pane windows. Make this your home!