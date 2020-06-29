All apartments in Chandler
Location

1171 East Flint Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully interior remodel home that you are going to love! This is a very functional 4 bed, 2 bath, single level, 2 car garage, great room floor plan that has all of the modern touches! New wide plank wood tile floors throughout as well as top grade carpet! Designer kitchen with soft close white cabinets, quartz counters, subway tile back splash, and stainless steel appliances. Generously sized family room with a stylish fireplace! Spacious formal living room and formal dining room. Master retreat is sure to impress with a fully remodeled master bathroom. Dual pane windows. Make this your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1171 E FLINT Street have any available units?
1171 E FLINT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1171 E FLINT Street have?
Some of 1171 E FLINT Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1171 E FLINT Street currently offering any rent specials?
1171 E FLINT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1171 E FLINT Street pet-friendly?
No, 1171 E FLINT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1171 E FLINT Street offer parking?
Yes, 1171 E FLINT Street offers parking.
Does 1171 E FLINT Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1171 E FLINT Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1171 E FLINT Street have a pool?
No, 1171 E FLINT Street does not have a pool.
Does 1171 E FLINT Street have accessible units?
No, 1171 E FLINT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1171 E FLINT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1171 E FLINT Street has units with dishwashers.

