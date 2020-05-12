All apartments in Chandler
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1169 E PARK Avenue
Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:49 PM

1169 E PARK Avenue

1169 East Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1169 East Park Avenue, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Remarkable two-story home is now available in popular Chandler! Built with top quality waiting just for you. Providing a beautiful grassy front landscaping. Luxurious interior features 4 bed, 2.5 bath, designer paint tones, den great for an office, so much natural light, and a perfectly sized loft. Well maintained kitchen is complete with recessed lighting, sparkling stainless steel appliances, cabinetry with crown molding, plenty counter space, lovely back-splash, and centered island with breakfast bar. Bright master suite has a lavish full bath with separate tub, step-in shower, dual vanity, and walk-in closet. Out the back you will find a covered and paver patio ideal for your gatherings. Look no further, this is truly an amazing home you must see! Schedule your showing right now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1169 E PARK Avenue have any available units?
1169 E PARK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1169 E PARK Avenue have?
Some of 1169 E PARK Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1169 E PARK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1169 E PARK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1169 E PARK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1169 E PARK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1169 E PARK Avenue offer parking?
No, 1169 E PARK Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1169 E PARK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1169 E PARK Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1169 E PARK Avenue have a pool?
No, 1169 E PARK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1169 E PARK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1169 E PARK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1169 E PARK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1169 E PARK Avenue has units with dishwashers.

