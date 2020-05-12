1169 E PARK Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets fireplace microwave

Remarkable two-story home is now available in popular Chandler! Built with top quality waiting just for you. Providing a beautiful grassy front landscaping. Luxurious interior features 4 bed, 2.5 bath, designer paint tones, den great for an office, so much natural light, and a perfectly sized loft. Well maintained kitchen is complete with recessed lighting, sparkling stainless steel appliances, cabinetry with crown molding, plenty counter space, lovely back-splash, and centered island with breakfast bar. Bright master suite has a lavish full bath with separate tub, step-in shower, dual vanity, and walk-in closet. Out the back you will find a covered and paver patio ideal for your gatherings. Look no further, this is truly an amazing home you must see! Schedule your showing right now!