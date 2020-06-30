1164 E Crescent Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful single story on large lot located on a quiet interior cul-de-sac. $ spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths with huge 3 car garage with extra 4 foot extensions and built in cabinets. Spacious kitchen with new S/S appliances, with 5 burner gas stove top and walk in pantry. Large Master bedroom with bay window, walk-in closet and 2 other bedrooms have built in shelves . Soft water and R/O Energy efficient N/S orientation, low maintenance front and backyard with large artifical grass and large pool. Gardening areas and citrus trees... this is not your normal rental... but Home Sweet Home !!