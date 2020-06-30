All apartments in Chandler
1164 E Crescent Court
Last updated March 2 2020 at 7:42 AM

1164 E Crescent Court

1164 East Crescent Court · No Longer Available
Location

1164 East Crescent Court, Chandler, AZ 85249

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful single story on large lot located on a quiet interior cul-de-sac. $ spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths with huge 3 car garage with extra 4 foot extensions and built in cabinets. Spacious kitchen with new S/S appliances, with 5 burner gas stove top and walk in pantry. Large Master bedroom with bay window, walk-in closet and 2 other bedrooms have built in shelves . Soft water and R/O Energy efficient N/S orientation, low maintenance front and backyard with large artifical grass and large pool. Gardening areas and citrus trees... this is not your normal rental... but Home Sweet Home !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1164 E Crescent Court have any available units?
1164 E Crescent Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1164 E Crescent Court have?
Some of 1164 E Crescent Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1164 E Crescent Court currently offering any rent specials?
1164 E Crescent Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1164 E Crescent Court pet-friendly?
No, 1164 E Crescent Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1164 E Crescent Court offer parking?
Yes, 1164 E Crescent Court offers parking.
Does 1164 E Crescent Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1164 E Crescent Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1164 E Crescent Court have a pool?
Yes, 1164 E Crescent Court has a pool.
Does 1164 E Crescent Court have accessible units?
No, 1164 E Crescent Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1164 E Crescent Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1164 E Crescent Court has units with dishwashers.

